Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,146,000 after acquiring an additional 67,189 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 589,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,913,000 after acquiring an additional 32,469 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,572.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,312,314.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,499.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNS opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 55.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

