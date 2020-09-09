Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after acquiring an additional 41,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 417,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

