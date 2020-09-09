Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 12,495 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,023,000 after acquiring an additional 160,462 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127,694 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOV opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOV. ValuEngine cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

