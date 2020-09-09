304,963 Shares in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 304,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.12% of Central European Media Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 92.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 30.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 167,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 42.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 366,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETV opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter.

CETV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

