Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.14 Million Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,612 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of 3D Systems worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 26.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,485 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

