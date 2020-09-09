Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 70,000 Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1,181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cincinnati Bell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.