Shore Gold (TSE:SGF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Shore Gold, Inc. (TSE:SGF)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 73,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 169,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Shore Gold Company Profile (TSE:SGF)

Shore Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of diamonds. The Company’s mineral property holdings include the Star Kimberlite Property (Project), which is located in the central part of Saskatchewan, Canada; the Fort a la Corne Joint Venture (FALC-JV) Property, which is located in central Saskatchewan, Canada, and Buffalo Hills Joint Venture, which is located in central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

