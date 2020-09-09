NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NBTB opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.64.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.55 million. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

