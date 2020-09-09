Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 145.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,498 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $38,641,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,035.5% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after buying an additional 215,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $24,668,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $217.50 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

