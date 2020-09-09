Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after buying an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 259.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,451.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $619,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,760 shares of company stock worth $5,532,971 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.