Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 7,224 Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total value of $6,561,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,502,764.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,649 shares of company stock worth $32,380,133 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Berenberg Bank raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Shares of TDOC opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.66. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

