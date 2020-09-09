Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Shares in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. Moderna Inc has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $683,416.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,683,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,530,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $628,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,956,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,046,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,353 shares of company stock valued at $58,362,987 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

