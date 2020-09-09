Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Shares in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. Moderna Inc has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $683,416.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,683,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,530,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $628,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,956,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,046,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,353 shares of company stock valued at $58,362,987 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NBT Bancorp Inc. Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ
NBT Bancorp Inc. Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc.
Hormel Foods Corp Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB
Hormel Foods Corp Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB
Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 7,224 Teladoc Health Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 7,224 Teladoc Health Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Shares in Moderna Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Shares in Moderna Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 52,023 Shares of Duke Realty Corp
Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 52,023 Shares of Duke Realty Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report