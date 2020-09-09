Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 52,023 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,023 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

DRE stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 65.28%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.