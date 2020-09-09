Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,928,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,657,000 after acquiring an additional 266,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,979,000 after acquiring an additional 177,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,599,000 after acquiring an additional 202,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,063,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

VMC stock opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average is $115.14.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.