Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,410 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 44,410 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 213,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 585,139 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,803,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 421,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.