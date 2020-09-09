Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

