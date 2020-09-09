Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.8% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 41.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE stock opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

