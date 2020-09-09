Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $2.36 Million in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after acquiring an additional 83,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Steris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,303,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Steris by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 157,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Steris by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,198,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 112,798 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of STE opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

