Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $2.36 Million in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after acquiring an additional 83,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Steris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,303,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Steris by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 157,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Steris by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,198,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 112,798 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of STE opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Steris (NYSE:STE)

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NBT Bancorp Inc. Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ
NBT Bancorp Inc. Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc.
Hormel Foods Corp Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB
Hormel Foods Corp Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB
Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 7,224 Teladoc Health Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 7,224 Teladoc Health Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Shares in Moderna Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Shares in Moderna Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 52,023 Shares of Duke Realty Corp
Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 52,023 Shares of Duke Realty Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report