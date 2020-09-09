Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 17,740 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter valued at $59,955,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,580,000 after buying an additional 361,238 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 4,103.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 335,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after buying an additional 327,960 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after buying an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,720,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,386,000 after buying an additional 315,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NYSE GDDY opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $380,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $76,806.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,687.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,861 shares of company stock worth $4,885,426. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.