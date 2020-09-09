Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.87 Million Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in VF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VF by 110.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after acquiring an additional 804,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,841,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in VF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 490,450 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in VF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,648,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,898,000 after acquiring an additional 134,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

