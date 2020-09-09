Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 86,286 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 86,286 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.37% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.47 million, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,441.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.