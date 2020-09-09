Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Xylem by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Xylem by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,497,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,601,000 after purchasing an additional 240,978 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Xylem by 176.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.