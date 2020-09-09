Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,390 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 111.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,472 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 328.6% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,697,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 1.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,569,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,709,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of WU opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

