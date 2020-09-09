Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLI. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of CLI stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mack Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 31.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at $187,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.