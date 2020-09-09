Brokerages Set Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) PT at $7.50

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 134,358 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNSS opened at $1.33 on Friday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

