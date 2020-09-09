Brokerages Set Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) PT at $7.50

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 134,358 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNSS opened at $1.33 on Friday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PT at $7.50
Brokerages Set Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PT at $7.50
Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc
$0.79 EPS Expected for Crane Co. This Quarter
$0.79 EPS Expected for Crane Co. This Quarter
Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,130 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,130 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
Brokerages Set Unilever NV Price Target at $59.50
Brokerages Set Unilever NV Price Target at $59.50
Brokerages Expect FibroGen Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share
Brokerages Expect FibroGen Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report