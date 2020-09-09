Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.31.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $318.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

