$0.79 EPS Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Crane posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

