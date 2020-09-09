Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,130 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $43,000.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 20,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,684 shares of company stock worth $53,562,925. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $105.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

