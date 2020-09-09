Brokerages Set Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Price Target at $59.50

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on UN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 318.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.34%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.