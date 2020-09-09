Brokerages Expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.75). FibroGen posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

FGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $141,914.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,143.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,532. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,794,000 after buying an additional 388,625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 38.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $753,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

