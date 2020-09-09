Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.70). Regenxbio reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.36) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

RGNX opened at $27.89 on Friday. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regenxbio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

