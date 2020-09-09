American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,610 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Olin worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 203,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 8,482 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.84.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.