EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 114.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

EOG Resources stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

