State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Saia worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Saia by 39.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Saia by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Saia by 185.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $142.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

