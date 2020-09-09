State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 787 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in United Continental by 145.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.53. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

