State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,198,000 after buying an additional 990,874 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,355,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,758,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,344,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 748,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

NYSE L opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 105,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 254,709 shares of company stock worth $8,202,960. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.