Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $2.50 Million in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,843 shares in the company, valued at $52,894,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.29, for a total transaction of $741,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,170 shares of company stock valued at $94,221,421. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $350.88 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $478.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.85, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.68.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

