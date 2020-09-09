State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

