State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,190 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of NeoGenomics worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,193.33 and a beta of 0.80. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $41.03.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,404. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. CIBC downgraded NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

