Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 109.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,715 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $89,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

