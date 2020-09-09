Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HR stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.51. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 2,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

