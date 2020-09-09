HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Holdings Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of HMS worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMSY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in HMS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HMS by 48.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in HMS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. HMS’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HMSY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.