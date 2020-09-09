State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,867 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Kirby worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 62,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

KEX stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $541.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.