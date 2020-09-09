Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Neogen by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 79.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

