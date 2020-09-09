State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Steven Madden worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

