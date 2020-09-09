State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 7,412 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,701,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,728,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after buying an additional 1,621,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,628,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 306.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 838,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,538,000 after buying an additional 632,294 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,270,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after buying an additional 410,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $58.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

