Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Summit Materials worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Summit Materials by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 58,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Summit Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 908,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter.

SUM stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.63. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anne P. Noonan acquired 66,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUM has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra raised Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

