State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $26,865,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 99.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $231.21 on Wednesday. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.80 and a 200 day moving average of $184.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Watsco Inc
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Watsco Inc
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 277,095 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 277,095 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in TCF Financial Co.
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in TCF Financial Co.
Aaron’s, Inc. Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department
Aaron’s, Inc. Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 6,180 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 6,180 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc.
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report