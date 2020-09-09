State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $26,865,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 99.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $231.21 on Wednesday. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.80 and a 200 day moving average of $184.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

