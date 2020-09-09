State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 277,095 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 277,095 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 427,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

