State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,672 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 209.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the first quarter worth $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 39.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCF opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

